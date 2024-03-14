Pentagon to release Arctic strategy that outlines tech, presence needs: Defense News

The U.S. Defense Department is set to release an updated Arctic strategy this spring, Defense News reports, citing Iris Ferguson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Arctic and Global Resilience

The report will help to define what presence the U.S. military should have in the region, and what technology it will need.

* The document will highlight how the Arctic has changed in the last five years in terms of climate change and its impact, and show that Russia and China are increasingly trying to destabilize the region.



The U.S. has three priorities, Ferguson told the newspaper: enhancing U.S. capabilities; engaging with allies and partners; and a “calibrated presence” in the Arctic to create a deterrent effect. This will be reflected in the report. Currently, the bulk of U.S. Navy Arctic presence comes from the submarine fleet that operates under the ice, and the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare plane that flies above.

You can read the full story here: https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2024/03/12/pentagon-to-release-arctic-strategy-that-outlines-tech-presence-needs/