Von der Leyen heads to Greenland as EU seeks materials for green transition: Guardian
By Andrew Blackman - March 14, 2024
Ursula von der Leyen has embarked on a two-day trip to the Arctic region to open a European Commission office in Greenland, the Guardian reports.
- Accompanied by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the EC president will spend Thursday in the Faroe Islands before heading to Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, the following day.
- While not part of the EU, Greenland is of strong interest to Brusselss—not least because of its highly sought-after raw materials. They include rare earth elements and metals that the EU needs for its green transition, according to one of von der Leyen’s special advisers.
- In November, the European Commission formed a strategic partnership with Greenland to develop “sustainable raw materials value chains”. They agreed to cooperate in five areas, including research and development.
