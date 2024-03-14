Von der Leyen heads to Greenland as EU seeks materials for green transition: Guardian

Ursula von der Leyen has embarked on a two-day trip to the Arctic region to open a European Commission office in Greenland, the Guardian reports.

Accompanied by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the EC president will spend Thursday in the Faroe Islands before heading to Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, the following day.

While not part of the EU, Greenland is of strong interest to Brusselss—not least because of its highly sought-after raw materials. They include rare earth elements and metals that the EU needs for its green transition, according to one of von der Leyen’s special advisers.

In November, the European Commission formed a strategic partnership with Greenland to develop “sustainable raw materials value chains”. They agreed to cooperate in five areas, including research and development.

