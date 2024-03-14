Oslo ups defence spending to 2 % of GDP

“The security situation is serious. We have to live with a more dangerous and unpredictable Russia, probably for a long time,” Støre said after a meeting with leaders of the political parties in the Storting.

“Many countries around us invest in bigger and stronger defence forces. So do also we. We will take responsibility for our own security and contribute to European security,” the prime minister underlined.

The statements were made as the Norwegian government is laying a last hand on a new long-term plan for the defence sector. The plan is due to presented to the Storting on the 5th of April.

Urgency was in the essence as PM Støre, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum and Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram today summoned leaders of all the parties represented in Parliament.

The prime minister calls for consensus across the parties lines for the new plan.

Already this year, defence spending is due to reach two percent of GDP. Originally, the plan was to reach the two percent limit only in 2026.