EU countries divided on how to phase out Russian Arctic LNG

Discussions are continuing in Brussels and across EU member states on the tools needed to phase out Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Following a meeting of the Energy Council on Monday, Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson confirmed that an EU-wide measure first discussed in December 2023 will be coming up for a vote in front of the bloc’s parliament in April.

“The Gas Package, which we agreed last year, gives each Member States the option to limit or stop access of Russian and Belarus gas to their gas systems, under certain conditions. The plenary vote of the European Parliament is now planned for April,” she said.

In theory the legislative package will give each member state the option to ban the import of Russian LNG, without the need for direct sanctions.

The exact mechanism, however, remains unclear and officials from both Belgium and Spain warn that stricter directives will be needed to address the flow of LNG from Russia into their countries.

Belgium and Spain, together with France, have emerged as the top three importers of LNG from Novatek’s Yamal LNG facility buying around 80 percent of the plant’s production.