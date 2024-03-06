Anders Borg new chairman of LKAB
The new chairman supports LKAB’s plans to convert to fossil-free sponge iron production and LKAB’s participation in the HYBRIT project for the production of fossil-free steel, which requires large investments and access to electricity.
He has not given an interview in connection with the nomination but says in a written comment to the business newspaper Dagens Industri:
“Refining sponge iron without carbon dioxide emissions opens a new market opportunity. It is important to ensure LKAB’s competitiveness and that the investments provide a good return for taxpayers and Sweden”.
New board members are also Carina Andersson, with a past in leading positions at the engineering group Sandvik, and Alrik Danielsson, former CEO of the ball bearing manufacturer SKF.