After many years of bringing general Arctic news to you, we have decided to add a major new focus on business and economic news.

Arctic Today is now becoming a journal of Arctic business and commerce — while still serving as a trusted source of general news about the region.

The Arctic is a region of robust economic activity. Our coverage will document this by focusing on the innovation clusters, climate and clean-tech developments and smart adaptation measures that are emerging throughout the region. We will also keep a close eye on the economic indicators that tell the story of the Arctic’s development.

Our goal is to help you — the reader — see the Arctic through the lens of its people and communities. The circumpolar region has much it wants to share with its southern neighbors, and we want to be an effective messenger of its progress.

In a rapidly changing climate world, the people of the Far North are experiencing four times the average rate of warming and have chosen to lead the way in adapting to the new normal.

Alice Rogoff