Nordic Response: First Conceptual Test of Joint Nordic Air Operations Center

On Monday, the air forces kicked off the military exercise Nordic Response, which expands across the northern parts of Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

About 110 fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, surveillance aircraft, tanker aircraft, and helicopters are participating in the large-scale winter exercise.

And all air forces and operations are coordinated, synchronized, and planned from Bodø in Northern Norway.

During the exercise, a NATO air command for the Nordic region will be tested for the first time, and the much–discussed joint Nordic air operations center is temporarily placed at Camp Bodin, Bodø, in connection with the exercise.

“One of my most important tasks is coordinating the efforts of all the Nordic countries. At the same time, it is important to emphasize that we are not working as individual countries in the air operations center but are integrated into one department.

The statement is made by Brigadier Tron Strand in the Norwegian Air Force, who is chief of the joint Nordic air operations center (Joint Air Operations Center North).