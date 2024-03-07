Video: UK Commando Helicopter Force learn to fight in extreme Arctic conditions

UK Armed Forces publication Forces News has published a video showing helicopter forces training in extreme Arctic conditions in northern Norway.

Commando Helicopter Force’s Merlins and Wildcats have been working together, along with Apaches, in in the harsh mountainous environment, where the elements can be just as deadly as any potential enemy force.

Lieutenant Larry Lambert, 1 Lt Op Clockwork, Commando Helicopter Force, told Forces News that the exercise named Operation Clockwork was “absolutely essential” and its location provided “probably the hardest environment on earth we actually operate aircraft in.”

He added that it was vital to “provide the defense of the northern flank that we are tasked to do by defense.”

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, NATO allies have been placing greater emphasis on their northern flank and with Finland and Sweden having recently become members, the 32 member state alliance has added two more Arctic nations.

