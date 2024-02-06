Ukraine Petitions Norway, US, and EU for New Sanctions Against Russian Gas

In an official letter sent to Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the US’ Secretaries of the Treasury and State, the UK’s Secretary of State, and the EU’s Vice-president of the European Commission, Ukraine is calling for additional sanctions targeting Russia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the Arctic.

Ukrainian officials suggest blocking measures to impede the completion of Arctic LNG 2 and to limit the export of LNG from the existing Yamal LNG project. Proposed measures include sanctions against heavy lift companies transporting LNG modules from China to Russia and operators of fifteen Arc7 LNG carriers.

They also call for measures to stop western companies from providing P&I insurance for vessels carrying Russian LNG.

The document highlights how earnings from Russian petroleum exports continue to represent a significant source of income for the country’s government.

“To finance its war of aggression, the Kremlin has become ever more reliant on exports of fossil fuels for budget income. Oil and gas companies today constitute the most significant taxpayers in Russia, playing a pivotal role in shaping the balance of payments and stabilizing the national currency,” the document details.