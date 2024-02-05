Mobile Coverage in Antarctica – Operated From Svalbard

Norsk versjon.

The Norwegian research station Troll in Antarctica has now gained extensive coverage around the research station. Troll is the central name in an international research cooperation that will benefit the world community.

The base station started operating in February, and the area around the Troll research station has been linked to the outside world. This base station is unique, as it is the world’s southernmost commercial station, and it is operated by Telenor Svalbard, which is also responsible for operating the world’s northernmost base station in Ny-Ålesund.

Telenor Svalbard’s leader, Christian Skottun, emphasizes that good cooperation with the Norwegian Polar Institute is the foundation for establishing mobile coverage in Antarctica.

“There has been a good dialogue with the Norwegian Polar Institute about the possibilities that a base station in Antarctica provides. Through its presence on Svalbard, Telenor has good experience building and operating mobile coverage in Arctic areas. Mobile coverage is crucial for the two Arctic polar areas,” says Skottun in a press release.

New opportunities

He adds that it is especially attractive for research environments to utilize mobile technology to collect fieldwork data.