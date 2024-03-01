Regaining Arctic Expertise: US Troops in Alaska Making Strides to Become the Army’s Arctic Force

The importance of partnerships

Commanding General Eifler points out that the military exercises, whether they are in Alaska or in Scandinavia, are important for the partnerships and the Arctic Strategy’s interoperability aspect.

And moving forward, troops from the division will soon be participating in military exercises both in Norway and Sweden.

“It is very important for us that we continue our partnerships. I value the friendships of the three Army chiefs in Norway, Sweden, and Finland, and we continue to work together to get better.”

“We have a really good understanding of what we need to do in crisis or conflict. And we continue to prepare. We always have to be participating and working together with other Arctic nations so we can deter any threat from doing anything that would be out of the ordinary. That is what we have to do. The more we work together and demonstrate our capability, the more deterrence we can present,” he says.