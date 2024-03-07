Norwegian Minister of Transport: Expanding Critical Arctic Railroad

Northern Norway’s most important transport corridor is prioritized when the National Transport Plan is presented before Easter. That is confirmed by Minister of Transport Jon-Ivar Nygård (Labor) to High North News after showing up unannounced at the Nordland Conference in Bodø on Tuesday.

It has long been expected that the National Transport Plan prioritizes double tracks on the crucial railway between Northern Norway and Northern Sweden.

The railway from Narvik to the Swedish border constitutes only 1% of the railway grid in Norway but transports over 60% of the goods in tonnes.

This is, among other things, due to the activity on the Swedish side, on which the state-owned mining company LKAB extracts iron ore.

Two billion NOK

The National Transport Plan (NTP), which will be presented just before Easter, will reveal that two to three passing sidings will expand the Ofoten Line.

«It will be on Søsterbekk and Katterat in Narvik municipality,” says Nygård.

In addition, Horisontalen is mentioned as a possible passing siding. In total, the construction plans are awarded NOK 2 billion.

Milestone

Søsterbekk station operates the passenger traffic on the Ofoten Line, and it has direct train connections to Narvik, and Kiruna and Luleå in Northern Sweden.