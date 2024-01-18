North Norwegian Company LNS Signs Major Contract with Equinor
By Hilde-Gunn Bye, High North News - January 18, 2024
10
LNS has been awarded a NOK 1.5 billion construction contract in connection with the electrification of the Melkøya LNG plant in Finnmark. “This shows that companies in Northern Norway also can assert themselves on the largest and most complex projects,” says Frode Nilsen, CEO of LNS.
High North News is an independent newspaper published by the High North Center at Nord University in Bodø, Norway.