🇺🇸 Governor Dunleavy Announces Power Panel at the Third Annual Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference

Governor Mike Dunleavy welcomes a high-level presentation and panel The Wyoming Case Study: Attracting Investment in Advanced Nuclear Power on Thursday, May 23 at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference. Wyoming has been at the forefront of spearheading public-private partnership ventures, particularly in emerging energy sources like advanced nuclear power. The panel aims to focus on Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s initiatives and how Wyoming’s pioneering efforts can benefit Alaska.

Governor Gordon will join the conference remotely followed by an in-person discussion featuring Rob Creager, Executive Director of the Wyoming Energy Authority, Josh Parker, Director of Business Development for BWXT Advanced Technologies, and Wyoming State Rep. Jon Conrad, who is also the director of Governmental Affairs for Tata Chemicals.

“The Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference isn’t just a chance to showcase everything we have to offer. It’s also a chance to learn from others about what’s working around the United States, and around the world,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “I’m looking forward to hearing from my friend Governor Mark Gordon and leaders from the public and private sectors in Wyoming about how they’re attracting investments that will create jobs and economic activity for years to come.”

In addition to the panel, Governor Dunleavy is pleased to welcome a powerhouse lineup of speakers, including Martina Strong, U.S. Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; Dr. Jeff Waksman of the Department of Defense; Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the US Army; Martin Keller, Director of the National Renewable Energy Lab; Walt Hufford, REPSOL Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs; Jeff Mikulina, Executive Director of the Hawaii Climate Coalition, among others.

The week will kick off on Monday, May 20, with a pre-conference event in partnership with the Department of Energy Arctic Energy Office from noon-4 p.m. followed by the Climate Innovation Showcase hosted by Launch Alaska at Williwaw Social from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

To register, view the latest agenda, learn more about the speakers, sponsor, exhibit, and sign up for email updates, please visit AlaskaSustainableEnergy.com

Governor Mark Gordon

As a conservative, Governor Gordon has worked tirelessly to set Wyoming on a sustainable fiscal path and live within its means. He is dedicated to making government more transparent, accessible, productive, and efficient. He believes government is best when it is closest to the people and is committed to giving local communities the tools they need to thrive.

Jon Conrad

Jon Conrad is the Director of Governmental Affairs for Tata Chemicals Soda Ash Partners LLC, in Green River Wyoming. He has 29 years in various leadership positions within the Soda Ash industry. Rep. Conrad (HD19) also serves in the State of Wyoming Legislature with multiple assignments including House Minerals, Business & Economic Development Committee and Select Water Committee.



Rob Creager

Rob Creager is the Executive Director of the WEA. He previously served as Senior Policy Advisor to Governor Mark Gordon, where he strongly emphasized Wyoming’s economic portfolio and public policy. In that role, he led multiple efforts, including implementing multiple pieces of federal legislation and the successful execution of five pandemic-related business relief programs.

Joshua Parker

Joshua L. Parker, P.E. is director, business development for BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT). He is responsible for strategy development, sales growth, business expansion, and identifying and building strategic partnerships and alliances.

Originally published on 26 April by Office of the Governor of Alaska.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.