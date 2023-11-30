Freyr Battery to lays off 78

Freyr battery factory is laying off 78 employees, and ten of them work in Northern Norway. Top management is also being reduced.

The Freyr management is cut from 19 to 6 directors, and a total of 78 employees are dismissed. Ten of these work at the location in Mo i Rana, Northern Norway. It became clear on Monday this week.

Most of the positions that disappear are located at the head office at in Bærum in South Norway.

Earlier in November, it became clear that the company is halting the construction of a “gigafactory” in Norway, that was supposed to produce batteries of industrial size.

50 percent reduction

This is because Freyr wants to halve its expenses in Norway and is instead focusing on the construction of Giga America in Georgia, USA. Freyr’s projects in Sweden and Finland are also being put on hold.

“We have communicated that we are going to reduce the use of cash in the company by more than 50 per cent”, says Steen to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.