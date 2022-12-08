Air Greenland takes delivery of a new long-haul airliner

The plane will eventually allow for direct flights between Greenland's capital Nuuk and major cities on the East Coast of North America.

Air Greenland took delivery of an Airbus A330-800 on Tuesday, the European aviation manufacturer said in a release.

The plane, which will replace an earlier general Airbus A330 named Norsaq, will be named Tuukkaq, according to the aviation website Simple Flying.

It will initially fly between Greenland and Denmark, but can eventually serve direct routes between Greenland and cities in the United States and Canada.

Such flights will be more likely once long-anticipated airport expansions in the capital Nuuk and tourist hotspot Ilulissat are finished. Those projects are slated for completion in late 2024 — though the new runway in Nuuk opened last month.