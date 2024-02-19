🇺🇸 ACEP will host 2 Alaska Fellows – Apply now!

🇺🇸 ACEP will host 2 Alaska Fellows – Apply now!

21

Photo courtesy of the Alaska Fellows Program

Alaska fellows pose for a photo.

February 15, 2024

The Alaska Fellows Program is accepting applications for the 2024/2025 program year.

AFP is a fall-to-spring residential fellowship program that nurtures the next generation of Alaska-based leaders by pairing talented young people with strong communities and professional mentors.

ACEP will host two fellows, an Energy Innovation Learning Designer and a Rural Energy Microgrid Infrastructure Fellow. Both fellows will be based in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Visit here for more information and to apply. Applications review begins Monday, March 11.

Register here for an informational webinar will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. AKST.

For questions about Alaska Fellows at ACEP, please contact Annalise Klein at [email protected] or Emilia Hernandez at [email protected].

Originally published on 16 February by University of Alaska Fairbanks.

