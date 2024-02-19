Lavrov Stands Firm on Maritime Border Agreements With Norway and the US

On Wednesday, Russia’s MFA Sergey Lavrov gave a speech and answered questions in the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

Lavrov was questioned by a representative in the audience about whether it was time to reconsider a termination of Russia’s agreements with Norway and the US on maritime delimitation in the Barents and Bering Sea, respectively.

The representative, who was not named in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs transcription, maintained that Russia has lost seabed areas and associated natural resources due to these agreements.

“One must look at the big picture,” responded Lavrov and continued:

“First of all, these agreements were entered into under specific conditions. Whether we like it or not, these agreements are still valid. The agreement with Norway has been ratified, and the one with the Americans is in force by agreement and is being fully implemented.”