🇫🇮 Onego Bio Raises $40M to Scale Up Animal-Free Egg Production

The company leverages its recent funding to fuel its North American go-to-market strategy, including scaling up to industrial-level production and expanding its U.S. commercial team. To accelerate market entry, Onego is partnering with co-manufacturers while finalizing its in-house manufacturing plans. This comprehensive approach involves securing offtake agreements and obtaining non-dilutive funding for the construction of their first own manufacturing unit. A single Onego full-scale manufacturing unit boasts a two-million-liter fermentation capacity, effectively replacing an egg farm with six million laying hens. This translates to a dramatic 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a 95% decrease in land use (Nature Food 2021). To further minimize environmental impact, the company has ongoing projects focused on using alternative feedstocks, ultimately eliminating their reliance on corn sugar and grasslands.

Onego is on-track to receive self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status for Bioalbumen® this year, with a no objections letter expected from the FDA in 2025. As a US-Finnish company, Onego is first launching in North America, where the regulatory landscape allows a faster market entry, followed by expansion in Europe, South America and Asia.

For more information:

Media kit with images

Laura Eriksson

Head of Brand & Communications

Onego Bio Ltd

[email protected]

About Onego Bio

Onego Bio is a US-Finnish food-biotech company revolutionizing the food system by harnessing the power of precision fermentation to manufacture real egg protein entirely animal-free. Their ingredient, Bioalbumen®, sets a new standard for sustainable protein with identical taste and nutrition, superior functional properties and over 90% smaller environmental footprint compared to eggs from chickens. Onego’s highly productive and scalable technology caters to the needs of the food industry searching for stable, sustainable functional ingredients. As a game-changer in the field, the company was selected the Winner of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas awards and is a co-founder of two industry associations: Precision Fermentation Alliance and Food Fermentation Europe. Learn more at www.onego.bio.



About NordicNinja

NordicNinja is a founder-led VC firm with deep engineering expertise. Launched in 2019, NordicNinja is the largest Japan-backed VC fund in Europe and has a focus on investing in scaling companies with the world’s #1 teams that contribute to a more sustainable and digital society. We provide support to founders from an experienced Japanese-European team of founders, engineers, and operators turned investors, and access to a global network of 120+ blue chip Japanese corporations. Learn more at www.nordicninja.com

Originally published on 2 April by Onego.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.