COST Joint Nordic Information Day

The Infoday will be held online on April 23 from 11:00 to 13:30 Icelandic time (13:00-15:30 CEST).

This is the first Joint-Nordic information day of the COST programme, held in collaboration between the program’s national contacts in the Nordic countries, including Faroe Islands, and the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST).

The event is open to researchers and innovators at any career stage and from any field of research. Early career researchers are specially encouraged to attend the Infoday

The aim is to inform research communities on how to participate in COST Actions or submit a COST Action proposal, the role and impact of the programme, and the benefits of participating in COST. Participants in COST projects will share their experiences.

The agenda is not finalised but save the date and register!

Registration

Last day to register is April 22.

Originally published on 3 April by Rannís.

