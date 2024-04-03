New York sushi fans can now eat salmon sent straight from the Faroe Islands

New York sushi fans can now eat salmon sent straight from the Faroe Islands

2

A fish farming company in the Faroe Islands has found a way to get fresh fish to New York faster, while reducing its carbon footprint.

Bakkafrost, which is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, started transporting salmon directly to Newark Airport last month (it owns a processing plant in New Jersey). As a result, sushi restaurants in New York can now serve Faroese salmon within 24 hours of them being harvested in the North Atlantic.

In 2010, Bakkafrost became the Faroe Islands’ largest fish farmer after merging with a competitor. The company was set up by two brothers in 1968. Since1989, Regin Jacobsen — the son of one of the co-founders — has served as the chief executive officer.

Bakkafrost’s air-freight business, FarCargo, took delivery of its first aircraft–a Boeing 757-200 converted freighter—at the end of last year. By transporting the salmon directly to the U.S., Bakkafrost will reduce its carbon emissions and avoid having to export its fish via the U.K., as was previously the case.