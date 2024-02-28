US Strategic Bombers Deployed in Northern Sweden

On Friday, two US B-1B Lancer strategic bombers arrived for deployment at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, the main base of the Swedish Norrbotten Wing (F 21).

The air base has been selected to become a Swedish-American military agreed area in the countries’ new agreement on bilateral defense cooperation. Processing of the agreement in the Swedish parliament and entry into force should be possible by the end of 2024, according to Sweden’s MoD.

The bombers are assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and are deployed to Sweden for Bomber Task Force 24-2 joint training.

“During the deployment, the bomber crews and support personnel will integrate with the Swedish Armed Forces, NATO Allies and other international partners to synchronize capabilities and assure security commitments across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility,” informs the US Air Forces in Europe (USAFE).

“In these uneasy times when NATO membership is imminent, it is important to have committed partners. We have had joint exercises with the Bomber Task Force repeatedly, where we have practiced the entire chain, from escort and liaison to sharp weapons action. Now our cooperation continues in that the B1-B Lancer is once again based on Swedish soil for joint training, says Chief of the Swedish Air Force, Major General Jonas Wikman.

On Monday, Sweden’s application for Nato membership was approved by Hungary’s parliament and the path is now open for the country to finally join the alliance.