US sanctions freeze Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Project, thwarting Moscow’s expansion plans—ADN

Despite Russia’s resilience against Western sanctions in funding its costly war and supporting President Vladimir Putin, one area where the sanctions have taken a significant toll is the Novatek PJSC-led Arctic LNG 2 facility, reports Anchorage Daily News. Ready to ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) to new markets, the $25 billion operation faces unprecedented challenges due to US restrictions, marking a notable setback for Moscow’s ambitions to expand its LNG exports.