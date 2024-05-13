US sanctions freeze Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Project, thwarting Moscow’s expansion plans—ADN
By Elías Thorsson - May 13, 2024
Despite Russia’s resilience against Western sanctions in funding its costly war and supporting President Vladimir Putin, one area where the sanctions have taken a significant toll is the Novatek PJSC-led Arctic LNG 2 facility, reports Anchorage Daily News. Ready to ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) to new markets, the $25 billion operation faces unprecedented challenges due to US restrictions, marking a notable setback for Moscow’s ambitions to expand its LNG exports.
- Arctic LNG 2, a crucial part of Russia’s plan to boost exports and revenue, remains virtually idle due to US sanctions, making it the first major energy production complex to be significantly affected.
- US sanctions have effectively halted the project, causing buyers in China and India to refuse purchases even at discounted rates and leading to complications for shipbuilders with vessels stuck at dry docks in South Korea.
- The European Union, previously reliant on Russian LNG, is considering measures to restrict re-exports of Russian supplies destined for third countries, further complicating Russia’s LNG trade.
- The White House’s National Security Council, in collaboration with other departments, targeted Arctic LNG 2 as part of a broader strategy to hinder Russia’s energy projects, aiming to halt its expansion plans.
- The sanctions have exacerbated challenges in LNG trade, particularly concerning the availability of specialized ships and technology, potentially hindering Russia’s LNG production goals.
- Despite the setbacks, Novatek is pushing forward, completing the first stage of the Arctic LNG 2 project and seeking new customers in China and India, although concrete deals have yet to materialize.
- The future of Arctic LNG 2 remains uncertain as sanctions persist, with analysts and traders not expecting the facility to reach full capacity while restrictions are in place.