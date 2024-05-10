U.S. should hold Russia, China to clean production standards, Alaska Senate says

Members of the Alaska Senate voted unanimously to support national trade policies that would hold Russia, China and other foreign nations accountable to American production standards.

Senate Joint Resolution 19 is a statement that recognizes Alaska as a leader in clean production standards and defends it and the rest of the nation against global disparities in standards, said Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, who carried the bill for the Senate Resources Committee.

“The United States cannot allow foreign competitors to undermine our high environmental standards while reaping the benefits of the global market,” she said.

The resolution calls on federal policymakers to hold foreign countries accountable for inexpensive, emissions-heavy production practices that can undercut American prices.

Giessel said the bill encourages the state’s congressional team’s efforts to prioritize American workers and businesses.

Sen. Mike Shower, R-Wasilla, supported the resolution and said Alaska plays an important geopolitical role in resource extraction.

“If we do not continue down the path of not being afraid to build, to drill, to mine, then Alaska is not playing its role in our country and our allies,” he said.

The resolution will be transmitted to the House for consideration.