Tourists brave the cold in Tromsø to get what are claimed to be "the best hotdogs in the world"

It turns out hundreds are eager to get what are claimed to be “the best hotdogs in the world”. The Barents Observer spoke to people in the line and the kiosk manager to understand what’s the magic behind this tiny kiosk called “Raketten Bar & Pølser”.