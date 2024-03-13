The Norwegian MoD Believes the Russian Nuclear Threat to Be Real

In February, American media reported that Russia was considering placing nuclear weapons in space.

Since then, President Vladimir Putin has advocated that he is “categorically against” placing nuclear weapons in space. During the president’s annual speech on the state of the nation, the rumors were dismissed as “fake news.”

The UN’s Outer Space Treaty, from 1967, is considered the constitution of space and prohibits nuclear weapons in space.

“Although Russia has committed to following this treaty, we know that they dismissed both international law and the international rules-based order when they attacked Ukraine,” writes State Secretary Anne Marie Aanerud (Center) in an e-mail to High North News.

According to the New York Times, European allies have been informed about Russia’s new nuclear capabilities.

However, Aanerud does not answer whether the ministry was aware of the situational assessment drawn up in American media. The state secretary is still clear that the threat is real.

Aanerud points out that both Russia and China are developing so-called anti-satellite weapons. Such weapons are meant to destroy orbital satellites.

“They are not just a threat to military satellites. They also threaten civil satellites. Russia tested an anti-satellite missile in October 2021, which underlines the reality of the Russian threat. Therefore, we and our allies must be able to face this type of threat.

“Will have major consequences”

If Russia launches nuclear weapons into space, it will create significant problems.

Not only will the enemy’s satellites be blocked if Russia sends nuclear weapons to attack satellites in space, but their own satellites will also be affected, the state secretary points out.

“The loss of a large number of satellites will have consequences for several societal functions, such as communication and navigation at a global scale.”

“A detonation may also have time-limited consequences on the surface of the heart—not as radiation but as an electromagnetic pulse from the detonation. An electromagnetic pulse can have a negative effect on electronics and digital systems.”