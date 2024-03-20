The Nordic region is still the happiest place in the world, survey shows

Once again, the Nordic region dominates an annual ranking of the world’s happiest countries, with Finland coming first for the seventh year in a row.

Denmark and Iceland retained second and third place respectively in the 2024 World Happiness Report, which was published on Wednesday. Sweden and Norway also appear in the top 10.

The league table, based primarily on individual’s own assessments of their lives, includes more than 140 countries.

For the first time, the report gives insights into levels of happiness by age group. This shows, among other things, that Denmark is the happiest place to be for people aged over 60.

You can read the whole report here.