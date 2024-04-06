The king crab boom in northern Norway. The video report about multi-million dollar industry around the sea creature.

This crab from the Pacific Ocean was once introduced into the Barents waters of the Soviet Union in Arctic Russia. Since then the invasive species has spread to Norway’s Barents Sea and a multi-million dollar industry has sprung up around it.

For example, in 2023 the export of king crab achieved new records in Norway. Norway exported 2,500 tons of king crab worth 1,2 billion kroner (€100 million), up 43% year-by-year. The volume growth was 78%.

Excited tourists from all over the world, fine restaurants, and unique scientific research – our video report on the king crab industry in northern Norway.