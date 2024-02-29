The Arctic Council With New Decisive Step Forward

How can the Arctic Council’s work be done more efficiently in the current situation?

This issue has recently been discussed by the council’s member states, in consultation with indigenous permanent participant organizations.

The parties have now reached a consensus: Official meetings in the working groups will gradually be reintroduced on digital platforms.

This opens the way for more interaction and activity at the working group level, where the council’s main work takes place. Half a year ago, the groups were able to resume their projects, but only via written procedure – a laborious way of working.