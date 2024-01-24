Sustainability can’t be left to politicians and scientists — business needs to play a role

Next week politicians, indigenous peoples, business-representatives, researchers, and civil society meet in the Arctic capital Tromsø, Norway. The occasion is the Arctic Frontiers conference, the world-famous arena for discussion of Arctic matters. The backdrop is dramatic. We face climate- and nature crises and geopolitical turmoil. In Northern Norway we register a strong increase in the international attention towards our region. To many, the Arctic is associated with remote, ice-covered areas, endangered species, and reclining sea ice – an early harbinger of climate change. However, to the tenth of Norway’s population who live here in the North, the region have communities with modern infrastructure, schools, jobs, and business-opportunities. These aspects of our region do however need further attention, investment and development.

The Norwegian government’s Arctic policies are about our strategic interests, defined by our geographical realities – Russia is our neighbor and most of our ocean space is in the high north. That people live and work in the Norwegian Arctic is a matter of national security: we need thriving societies in the high north. These realities are reflected in the priorities of Norway’s chairship of the Arctic Council the oceans; climate and environment; sustainable economic development; and people in the north. People in the Arctic and business-development are also aimed for in the work of the Arctic Economic Council as well as for The Arctic Mayors Forum.

Politicians and scientist often take the main stage and limelight in the discussions on the future of the Arctic. However, it is paramount to also engage business and industry in the conversation. Sustainable business development is critically important to attract our young to the northern communities. And innovations in technology and business are important drivers in the green solutions needed for tomorrow’s Arctic. Our industries, be it aquaculture, minerals, tourism or energy production provide important answers.

We need the business perspective. An important question, therefore is: How can we strengthen Arctic businesses and the industries they build on?

Investments, recruitment, competence, education, and a flexible regulatory environment are often identified as essential success criteria for industrial development. As a university city and home to research institutions such as the Norwegian Polar Institute and other research institutes, we are perfectly placed to offer cutting edge science in a number of areas. We possess a huge potential to commercialize our scientific findings. Our Biotech industry is an example of this, providing vaccine and lifesaving medicine from the genetic materials in the oceans. Another example is the space-earth observation science and industry working hand in hand to obtain and valuable knowledge on e.g. the impacts of climate change on our environment. Also, a number of our research institutes play an important role in providing scientific advice to the government for the management of fisheries, aquaculture and the marine environment.

Attractivity is another key element to life in the high north. Tromsø is Norway’s youngest municipality, in the sense that the average age of the population is the lowest in the 300+ municipalities of the country. Our city will be the European Youth Capital in 2026. Another city in the Norwegian north, Bodø, is the European capital of culture 2024. We would, therefore, like the world to know that even though we are concerned about climate change as much as anyone else, we do not live in a museum. Rather, we build museums to enjoy modern art.

Just like athletes need endless hours of high-quality practice, nutrition and resitution to perform well, our businesses and companies must be able to offer good quality of life to their employees. We observe that young specialists are attracted to contributing to new green technological solutions in various indiutries and in the public sector. Our businesses invest a lot in adapting to the new, evolving regulatory environment addressing climate change and biodiversity conservation to qualify as environmentally sustainable. At the same time, business models need to ensure a long-term return on investments.

In the Arctic, we possess know-how on how to live and perform under harsh conditions, including frigid winters, cool summers, and wind and rain. This makes Northern Norway and other Arctic communities perfect locations to test new technologies and our relationship to them.

Sustainability is often perceived as a matter of taking care of the natural resources and the environment in a responsible manner. In the Norwegian Arctic it also means economic viability, social responsibility, and sustainability. Industry and business should therefore be actively involved when our politicians and scientists discuss tomorrow’s Arctic.

Business growth is a cornerstone for regional development in northern society. Decisionmakers and commentators must remember that our industries are not the opponent, they are parts of the solution to a sustainable future.