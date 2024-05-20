Successful field tests of autonomous drones in underground mines

The project Autonomous drones for underground mining operations has been working for three years to develop autonomous drone robots to inspect mines without human intervention or functioning GPS systems. This is the first time in the world that something like this has been done in a real mining environment.

“Our close collaboration with LKAB has given us the opportunity to conduct large-scale evaluations of our research, and we are now able to show that autonomous robots can be used to increase safety in deep mines. Our large-scale field test at LKAB’s Konsuln mine means we can show for the first time how robots can autonomously collaborate on performing complex tasks in a dark, inaccessible, harsh environment where GPS systems do not work,” says Björn Lindqvist, researcher in robotics and artificial intelligence at Luleå University of Technology.

He is the project manager for Autnomous drones for underground mining operations, a project that is part of the LKAB-led initiative SUM, Sustainable Underground Mining.

Now LKAB and the research group in robotics and AI at Luleå University of Technology are discussing how to continue the collaboration.

“We researchers are keen to take a closer look at how we can use autonomous systems in rescue missions. Going forward, I would like our autonomous robots to be able to put out fires or deliver gas masks to people trapped in the mine. Ensuring that a scout robot is first on scene to let rescue leaders know what has happened before humans turn up. The aim of all this is to make the working environment in deep mines even safer,” says Björn Lindqvist.

Lennart Håkansson, North Sweden Business

[email protected]