Stricter rules apply to tourists heading to Svalbard

The Norwegian Government on Friday adopted amendments to the environmental regulations in Svalbard.

“We are now tightening the environmental regulations in Svalbard to strengthen the protection of flora and fauna,” says Minister of Climate and Environment, Andreas Bjelland Eriksen.

About 2/3 of the archipelago is protected nature reserves and national parks. With the new rules, tourists will be more limited to where and how they can make shore landings.

43 pre-defined sites allows for landings. All other areas are prohibited, with exceptions made for locals living in the three settlements of Longyearbyen, Barentsburg and Ny-Ålesund.

Other restrictions now in force includes: