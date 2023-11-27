SSAB concludes negotiations in Raahe

Article by North Sweden Business

RAAHE SSAB Europe has concluded union negotiations in Raahe, Finland.

The result of the negotiations means that the company can reduce fixed costs by EUR 10 million per year. The efficiency improvements include changes in working methods, job rotation and skills development.

“Together we were able to add solutions to increase flexibility, mobility and versatility in the organization, for example, which is what we set out to pursue. The outcome of the change negotiations will also help us with preparations to switch to fossil-free steel production,” says Jarkko Matkala, Site Manager for Raahe at SSAB Europe.

As a result of the negotiations, staff redundancies are avoided. The negotiations concerned the organization in Raahe and about 2,400 employees. SSAB has about 4,700 employees in Finland.

The negotiations started in September due to continued weak demand.