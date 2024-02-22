Spain and Belgium Buy Russian Arctic Gas at Record Rate, Officials Unsure How to Stop Imports

Despite European officials expressing support for measures to restrict the flow of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) into the EU, realities on the ground are trending in the opposite direction.

A new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis using Eurostat data reveals how LNG imports from Russia continue to rise.

Between 2021 and 2023 deliveries of Russian LNG to Europe increased by 11 percent. Last year European countries imported 19.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of LNG from the country; an additional 5.2 bcm were transshipped through Europe’s terminals and exported to non-European states.

In total EU countries purchased Russian LNG valued in excess of $30bn since the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022. Over that time frame Russia represented the second-largest supplier of LNG to the EU, behind only the United States and ahead of Qatar and Algeria.

The vast majority of Russian LNG, 22.17 bcm in 2023, originates from Novatek’s Yamal LNG project in the Arctic.