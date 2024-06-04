Skyborn wants to build Sweden’s northernmost offshore wind farm

KALIX Skyborn Sweden is applying to build Sweden’s northernmost offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Bothnia, south of the island of Malören.

The company has submitted an application to the Swedish government and the Land and Environment Court for authorisation to build the Polargrund Offshore wind farm. The wind farm will have a capacity of 3 GW and will be able to produce up to 10 TWh annually, which is equivalent to 7% of Sweden’s current electricity consumption, or 200,000 tonnes of hydrogen.

“Polargrund Offshore is a key project for realising the industry’s expansive development plans in Norrbotten and enabling Sweden’s journey towards net zero emissions. As the developer of Sweden’s northernmost offshore wind farm, we also look forward to addressing the specific challenges that characterise construction projects of this scale in the Arctic climate. Our hope is now that the government will quickly start preparing the application,” says Niclas Boman, CEO of Skyborn Sweden.

The planned wind farm is located 35 kilometres from the Swedish mainland south of Kalix and Haparanda, just south of the island of Malören. It lies partly within the territorial sea of the municipality of Kalix and partly within Sweden’s economic zone.

When Polargrund comes into production, Skyborn will produce around 40 terawatt hours per year in four offshore wind farms.

Lennart Håkansson, North Sweden Business

