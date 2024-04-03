Shrinking Arctic ice redraws the map for internet cable connections: Politico

A group of companies is working on a 14,500 kilometer subsea cable designed to reroute data away from vulnerable locations such as the Red Sea, Politco reports.

– The Far North Fiber project aims to establish a direct link between Europe and Japan via the Northwest Passage in the Arctic. It would include landing sites in Japan, Alaska, Canada, Norway, Finland and Ireland.

– Such a project would have been unthinkable until a few years ago because a thick, multiyear layer of ice made navigation impossible. However, the Arctic is warming up at nearly four times the rest of the world, creating new sea routes.

– The European Union is investing about 23 million euros into the project, and Far North Digital co-founder Ethan Berkowitz wants more governments to get involved. “We look for more vocal support from the United States and Canada,” he told Politico.

– The project, led by Arteria, Far North Digital and Cinia, is expected to cost 1 billion euros and will “go live” by 2027, according to the report.

