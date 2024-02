Seeking consensus for more efficient Arctic cooperation

Additional Russian initiatives

The aforementioned Russian announcement follows several recent statements from official Russian quarters regarding the Arctic Council.

“We must keep all options open for foreign policy maneuvring, including withdrawal from the Arctic Council,” said Ambassador Korchunov earlier in February.

He and Russian ministers articulated the same message several times in 2023. This month, other voices have also made statements:

Russia continues its participation in the Arctic Council but will make “special decisions” if it were to stop considering the council as “effective and fair,” emphasized Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary for President Vladimir Putin, according to TASS.

Whether or not the membership is appropriate will be reconsidered “if the council develops into an institution that is unfriendly toward Russia,” added Maria Zakharova, Russian MFA Spokeswoman. This was also reported by TASS.

At the same time, she states that alternative forums are not currently being considered.

“It is not necessary to talk about any possible replacements for this organization, at least not at this stage. This is because the Arctic Council – although it works at the slowest speed possible – still functions and is a multilateral instrument to support cooperation in areas that were determined at the ministerial meeting in Reykjavik in May 2021, as well as at the last meeting in Salekhard in May last year,” said Zakharova.

“Wants real cooperation”

Russia’s decision to suspend payments to the Arctic Council is not as dramatic as it may sound, writes Jennifer Spence, PhD, Arctic Initiative Senior Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center, in an op-ed on Thursday. She has both studied the council and worked for it.

Spence rightfully assumes that the situation concerns the Russian contribution to the secretariat’s budget, which, according to her, amounts to around eight percent – and does not exactly amount to “a death knell” for the forum.

“Next, I would argue that Russia’s announcement demonstrates that they want real cooperation through the Arctic Council, not just the symbolic fig leaf that the Council is at risk of becoming. With other multilateral institutions, they have cut ties completely. Here, we see a measured approach – a “pause” on funding that is more a symbolic gesture than a heavy blow,” she maintains.