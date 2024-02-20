Seeking consensus for more efficient Arctic cooperation

On Wednesday, Russia announced it would suspend its economic contribution to the Arctic Council.

“This decision will apply until the council resumes its full-fledged work and corresponding interaction between all its members, including project activities,” said Nikolay Korchunov, Russia’s Arctic Ambassador, to TASS.

More specifically, Moscow is halting its co-funding of the Arctic Council Secretariat, informs Morten Høglund to High North News. He is Norway’s Arctic Ambassador and Chair of the Senior Arctic Officials in the Arctic Council under the Norwegian chairship.

“This will not affect the council’s work in the short term. However, a delay in payments in the long-term can mean fewer resources for the Arctic Council Secretariat in Tromsø and less opportunity to support the work,” Høglund writes in an e-mail.