Russian citizens in Kirkenes participate in a vote rigged to confirm Putin's fifth term

The Barents Observer spoke to Russian citizens living in Norway who, on March 17, 2024, went to the Russian consulate in the Arctic town of Kirkenes to cast their votes in a presidential election that experts have called “Kremlin-controlled”. Some of the voters in Kirkenes decided to join the “Noon Against Putin” action supported by the opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison on February 16, 2024. The main idea of the action was to be at the polling station at midday, either to vote, spoil their ballot, or just be present.

The video is in Russian with English subtitles.