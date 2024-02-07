Russia Threathens to Withdraw From the Arctic Council

Les på norsk

That is reported by the Russian MoD to the state news bureau Ria Novosti.

Norway currently holds the chairship of the Arctic Council, but the council’s officials have not met at a political or diplomatic level since Russia invaded Ukraine. Now, the ministry says Russia will withdraw if the operations do not correspond to Moscow’s interests.

The cooled relations between Russia and the West have affected the Council greatly since the 7 Western Arctic states paused all official work within the Council until Norway took over leadership of the Council last May.

Does not rule out anything

There was great uncertainty surrounding the process, and although the work resumed as Norway took over, it is still without official contact with Russia.

“The Russian MoD cannot rule out a withdrawal from the Arctic Council if the council’s work and activities do not correspond to Russia’s interests,” says Nikolay Korchunov, Russia’s Arctic Ambassador.

“We must keep all options open for foreign policy maneuvring, including withdrawal from the Arctic Council,” said the diplomat.

Korchunov believes the council is working at the “lowest speed possible”.