Russia rejects U.S. legal claim to Arctic seabed: RFE/RL

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has rejected a claim by the U.S. to a vast tract of the seabed off the coast of Alaska, according to a report on the RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty website.

The U.S.’s assertion that it owns about 1 million square kilometers of undersea territory violates international law, the ministry said in a March 25 statement.

According to the RFE/RL report, the U.S.’s claim—made around three months ago—surprised some legal experts because it cited a UN treaty setting out rules for the world’s oceans for the claim. Unlike Russia, the U.S. isn’t actually part of the treaty.

In a statement, Russia accused the U.S. of taking a “selective approach’’ when it comes to applying international law.

