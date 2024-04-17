Royal Navy Trials Huskies in Arctic Supply Runs Behind Enemy Lines—BBC
By Elías Thorsson - April 17, 2024
In a bid to enhance their operational capabilities in challenging environments, the Royal Navy’s elite squadron, Whisky Squadron, recently undertook pioneering trials in the Arctic Circle, the BBC reports. Collaborating with specialists from Chivenor-based Commando Logistic Regiment and the Commando Helicopter Force’s Ground Mobility Troop, the squadron explored the use of huskies to supply troops operating behind enemy lines in northern Norway. The initiative aimed to leverage traditional methods for high-risk supply runs into adversary territory, emphasizing speed and stealth during night operations. This innovative approach underscores the Royal Navy’s commitment to finding effective solutions in diverse and demanding scenarios.
- The Royal Navy’s elite squadron, Whisky Squadron, conducted trials in the Arctic Circle using huskies to supply troops behind enemy lines.
- Specialists from Chivenor-based Commando Logistic Regiment collaborated with the Commando Helicopter Force’s Ground Mobility Troop for the operation in northern Norway.
- The goal was to explore the potential of using dogs for high-risk supply runs into adversary territory.
- The emphasis was on speed and remaining hidden during night operations.
- Whisky Squadron, formed six months prior, comprises engineers, logisticians, drivers, and armed protection troops.
- The deployment focused on skills in surviving, moving, and fighting in the Arctic environment.
- The initiative is part of the Littoral Response Group’s efforts to react to world events in Northern Europe’s waterways and chokepoints.