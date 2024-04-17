Royal Navy Trials Huskies in Arctic Supply Runs Behind Enemy Lines—BBC

In a bid to enhance their operational capabilities in challenging environments, the Royal Navy’s elite squadron, Whisky Squadron, recently undertook pioneering trials in the Arctic Circle, the BBC reports. Collaborating with specialists from Chivenor-based Commando Logistic Regiment and the Commando Helicopter Force’s Ground Mobility Troop, the squadron explored the use of huskies to supply troops operating behind enemy lines in northern Norway. The initiative aimed to leverage traditional methods for high-risk supply runs into adversary territory, emphasizing speed and stealth during night operations. This innovative approach underscores the Royal Navy’s commitment to finding effective solutions in diverse and demanding scenarios.