Rich Selection of Powerful Films From Across the Arctic Region

This week, the Tromsø International Film Festival offers new films from all eight Arctic countries. From miracles, wonder, and love – to art in geopolitical turbulence, past traumas, and gaining a foothold in the new world. These are some of the keywords for this year’s range.

The age of wonder is not over.

Two religious sisters from Lakselvdalen in Troms, Northern Norway, are experiencing signs from above.

When May wants to move to Sweden to live closer to Kari, one apartment reveals itself as “the one” to buy.

The sisters are then shocked to meet the realtor of the apartment, who they assume to be a stranger. However, she is a dead ringer for their big sister, who committed suicide 30 years earlier.

As if that was not enough, they also share a birth date and the nickname ‘Lita.’ The odd woman also grew up close to the sisters on the other side of the fjord.

In the search for an explanation, the sisters are joined by Director Maria Fredriksson.

That is how The Gullspång Miracle kicks off – which opens the ‘Films from the North’ program during Tromsø International Film Festival (TIFF) 15th-21st January.

The film had its world premiere last year at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and will have its Norwegian premiere today, Tuesday.

“The story about the sisters is distinctly Norwegian and Northern Norwegian. Thus, TIFF is the perfect place to show it to the Norwegian audience for the first time,” says Director Fredriksson.