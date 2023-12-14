Reduce student loans, increase child benefits to stop population decline, northern Norway panel suggests

On Tuesday, an advice panel for the Northern Troms and Finnmark action zone in Northern Norway presented its report. In this sparsely populated area, both person and business-oriented incentives are used to stop population decline.

The panel was appointed by the Troms and Finnmark County Council in May and has been led by County Council Chair Kristina Torbergsen (Labor).

The report includes eight specific recommendations for strengthening the action zone—as well as 101 ideas and thoughts for inspiration.

It is intended as input for the Norwegian government’s High North policy to turn the negative population development in the North around—and for the work on societal development on a regional level.

From the new year, Troms County and Finnmark County will be restored (after a merge in 2020), and Torbergsen encourages the two county councils to utilize the report in their continued work to make more people stay and move to the region.

The panel consisted of elected officials, inhabitants, representatives from the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions, the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise, the Troms and Finnmark Youth County Council and the regional councils in the action zone, as well as a sociologist from UiT the Arctic University of Norway.

“It has been useful and inspiring to invite different voices together. In the time coming, all good forces in the region must be invited into the important work of creating policy and measures that actually work. The best policy for us in the North is created by us in the North,” says Torbergsen.