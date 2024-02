Record level of support for investments in Sweden in 2023

In total, the EIB Group granted almost EUR 3 billion in financing to 32 Swedish projects in 2023. Three quarters of the financing (76.7%) was directed towards climate action and environmentally sustainable projects.Northvolt’s battery factory in Skellefteå was granted EUR 943 million, an important part of a total EUR 5 billion financing package that was finalized in mid-January. One of the largest loan packages raised in Europe so far.