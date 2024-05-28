Radioactive threats in the Russian Arctic escalate as cleanup efforts stall
By Elías Thorsson - May 28, 2024
The Russian Arctic faces severe radioactive contamination from abandoned Soviet nuclear submarines and waste, with cleanup efforts stalled due to the Ukraine conflict, reports The Moscow Times. International cooperation that once aided these efforts has ceased, leaving hazardous sites and scuttled submarines to pose long-term environmental and health risks.
- Radioactive Contamination: The Russian Arctic remains heavily polluted with nuclear waste, including old submarine bases and scuttled reactors.
- Abandoned Cleanup: Post-Soviet international cleanup efforts dismantled 198 submarines, but have halted since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
- Andreyeva Bay: This site has 22,000 spent nuclear fuel assemblies; cleanup began in 2017 but is now delayed to the 2030s.
- Submarines K-27 and K-159: These vessels contain significant radiation and are scuttled in Arctic seas. K-27 poses a risk of uncontrolled nuclear reaction, while K-159 threatens local fishing industries.
- Stalled Efforts: Financial and technological challenges, worsened by the war, impede further cleanup, with Russia lacking the necessary technology and international support.
- Environmental Risks: Continued neglect of these radioactive threats could lead to significant environmental and public health issues in the Arctic region.