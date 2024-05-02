Polarbröd in co-operation with Novax and Re:food

The initiative is backed by the Polarbröd Group’s investment company Polar Ventures, Gullspång Re:food and the Axel Johnson Group’s Novax and Foodbridge.

One third of all food produced in the world is not eaten. Most waste occurs in households, but the food industry also has food left over from production, known as residual streams. These residues are often used in industry as animal feed or biofuel.

“But it would be desirable to make new food instead, as this is a more efficient way of using the residual stream. The fact that new food is not made often has to do with the fact that it is not profitable. Since the residual streams are currently not sold on, we have little control over what is available in Sweden,” says Philip Nobel, who is leading the project.

Polar Ventures is part of the Polarbröd Group, founded in Älvsbyn in Norrbotten, with the aim of investing in companies and development projects focusing on a sustainable food system.

Gullspång Re:food is a financial partner to new companies that are driving sustainability shifts in the global food system within four themes: sustainable proteins and fats, sustainable supply chains, healthy diets and sustainable agriculture. Swedish companies that Gullspång and Re:food have supported are Oatly, Matsmart and Nick’s.

Axel Johnson Group’s Novax invests in small and medium-sized growth companies primarily active in the following sectors: Health & Wellness, Technical Security, Food of the Future and Digital Infrastructure for Retailers. FoodBridge is an initiative within Axel Johnson that aims to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable food system.

