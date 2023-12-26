Pite Havsbad expects 15,000 French guest nights

2

Pite Havsbad, the largest tourist and conference facility in the Nordic region, has entered into a partnership with the French tour operator Quartier Libre.

The collaboration gives Pite Havsbad, which was originally an outdoor beach in the summer, the opportunity to expand its winter-tourism offerings. The hotel, activity companies and retailers in the city of Piteå in Norrbotten are now preparing to welcome the French visitors.

The guests will be flown directly from Paris to Luleå Airport on board chartered flights every week from the end of December through April. Each flight can carry 170 passengers, and the guests will stay for a week at Pite Havsbad, which is expected to generate over 15,000 guest nights.

“It feels fantastic to continue developing winter tourism further in northern Sweden with charter tourism to Pite Havsbad. With hotels, cottages, entertainment and activities, we offer a unique winter village with a wide range of activities both outdoors and indoors. The guests who stay a whole week with us can choose from everything from activities on the frozen sea such as snowmobile tours to northern lights safaris or combine a spa visit with a dip in the hole in the ice,” says Tobias Lindfors, CEO and principal owner of Pite Havsbad Group.

Pite Havsbad has previously made efforts to grow winter tourism in the county. On two occasions, Pite Havsbad has twice been the site of Swedish national championships, offering accommodation for athletes and a competition arena, something no other facility in Sweden has had the capacity to do. In 2023 and 2023, it was the site of the international Race of Champions, an auto race broadcast in more than 100 countries.