Nunavut, NTI agree to share tuberculosis data

The territorial government will provide information about TB caseloads and notify the organization of community outbreaks.

The Government of Nunavut has agreed to share caseload data and other information about tuberculosis in the territory with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

The two parties signed a tuberculosis information sharing agreement at NTI offices in Iqaluit on Monday.

“Through this newly ratified information sharing agreement, we will strengthen our organizations’ ability to co-operate with the goal of eliminating TB,” said Nunavut Health Minister John Main, in a news release.

The agreement will see the government share data on active and latent tuberculosis cases and notify NTI when community outbreaks happen.

On its end, NTI will share updates with the territorial government on its National TB Elimination Action Plan, including funding for its regional action plan for Nunavut.

NTI will also host an online training course on tuberculosis for the public.

“It is only through concerted efforts and collaborations like the commitment NTI and the GN are making today that we can truly tackle the issues Nunavummiut are facing today,” said NTI president Aluki Kotierk in the release.