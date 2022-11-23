Norwegian Army, Navy and Air Force start northern exercises

The volume of military exercises in northern Norway has risen.

Exercise FLOTEX 22 kicks off this week with navy activities all along Norway’s coastline, from Agder in the south to Troms inside the Arctic Circle.

Two of Norway’s frigates, the KNM Fridtjof Nansen and the KNM Roald Amundsen, participate together with four corvettes, a coast guard ship and a mine hunter.

The Danish frigate HDMS Vædderen will sail alongside the Norwegian ships.

In the air, the exercise is supported by both Norwegian and German maritime patrol aircraft, as well as Norwegian F-35 fighter jets.

The core area of training will be in the Ofoten area, including Vestfjorden and Andfjorden, where live-fire exercises will take place from November 28, the Armed Forces said.

“It is important for us to carry out the exercise, although the security situation is changed this year,” said Head of the Norwegian Navy, Commander Trond Gimmingsrud.

Russia’s Northern Fleet has since February had several larger exercises in the north, including north of Norway’s mainland in the Norwegian and Barents Seas.