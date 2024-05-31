Nordic countries say they will speed up, scale up support for Ukraine

During the top meeting in the Swedish capital, government leaders from Iceland, Norway and Sweden signed bilateral security agreements with the Ukrainian President.

From before, Denmark and Finland have signed similar deals with Ukraine.

“You can count on our long-term support,” Prime Minister Kristersson underlined to Zelensky in a joint press conference.

The five Nordic countries have so far supported Ukraine with more than €17 billion in military and none-military aid. And more is in the pipeline.

The government leaders confirmed that Ukraine will get more air defence and that major investments will be made in the Ukrainian defence industry.

“We deliver what we have promised,” Norway’s Jonas Gahr Støre underlined.

The security agreements have a long-term perspective, and and their joint goal is that Ukraine becomes member of both the EU and NATO.

“You are part of the Euro-Atlantic family, this is where you belong,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen underlined.

The bilateral security agreements include long-term military pledges for Ukrainian defence. The Ukrainians will get access not only to military equipment, but also intelligence, training of personnel and cyber defence.

“We are committed to countering Russia’s war of aggression by constraining its influence, freedom of action and ability to do harm, including through sanctions and measures to prevent their circumvention, and measures to ensure accountability,” a joint declaration from the meeting reads.